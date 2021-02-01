Sutter County Superior Court Judge Laura Davis continued the sentencing of a homeless man to give his attorney time to explain why his client’s plea to assault with intent to commit a sex offense should be accepted.
Travis Hester, 37, was arrested in May 2020 and charged with rape by force, possession of methamphetamine, and assault with intent to commit a sex offense. He was arrested after a female victim reported that she was raped in an orchard by Hester. On Dec. 4, 2020, Hester pled no contest to the assault charge.
At a hearing Monday scheduled to be Hester’s sentencing, Davis indicated she was considering rejecting the plea but wanted to hear from Hester’s attorney Norman Hansen about why she should accept it. Hansen has been dealing with a medical issue and has been unable to submit the written statement about the plea.
The alleged victim was present in court and made a statement to Davis about not being happy with the plea but wanting the case to be resolved.
“I don’t want it to go to trial,” she said. “I just want it to be done.”
When asked if the case did proceed to trial and the victim was called as a witness if she would provide accurate testimony the victim responded “Yes.”
Hester was released on his own recognizance after entering the plea in December and was in court on Monday. Davis continued the sentencing to March 22 at 9 a.m.