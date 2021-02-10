Another series of winter storms is expected to hit the Yuba-Sutter region beginning late this morning and sporadically through Saturday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Kurth.
Kurth said about three-quarters to an inch of precipitation is called for today and Friday in Yuba-Sutter, with an additional quarter of an inch forecast for Saturday.
It will also be a warmer storm from the series of cold fronts that hit the area a few weeks ago, Kurth said.
Snow is not expected to fall below 3,000 feet, according to the weather service’s extended forecast.
Kurth said for those traveling out of the area this weekend it’s important to note the potential for another storm front Sunday into Monday that could bring four to six inches of fresh powder to the Donner Pass area, which is about 7,200 feet in elevation.
In terms of wind velocity, Kurth said it is expected to be minimal to breezy conditions not to exceed 18 mph through the weekend.