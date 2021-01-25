A series of winter storms is expected to bring several inches of rain and high winds to the Yuba-Sutter region over the next several days, with some areas projected to see snowfall.
“A weather system coming in (today, Tuesday) and into the rest of the week looks like it’s coming from the Gulf of Alaska and sliding into Northern California,” said Karleisa Rogacheski, a forecaster with the National Weather Service – Sacramento. “It appears there will be a little bit of a drying pattern this weekend before potentially more rain next week.”
The brunt of the weather system is expected to hit this afternoon (Tuesday) and continue into Wednesday morning. Sutter County is expected to only receive rain (estimated at 2-3 inches on Tuesday and Wednesday), though portions of the Yuba County foothills around the 1,500- to 2,000-foot elevation mark (around the Oregon House area) is expected to see some snowfall – the higher the elevation, the more snow is expected. Lower elevations in Yuba County are expected to receive up to 3.5 inches of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Rogacheski said snowfall will continue through Friday at higher elevations. Oregon House could still see anywhere from zero to 3 inches of snow from Wednesday to Friday, though the snowline will continue to rise as the week progresses. During that time frame, lower elevations in the Yuba-Sutter area are expected to receive 1-2.25 inches of rain.
“Drivers should slow down when traveling in the rain or snow and check the roads and forecasts before they leave. With snow in the forecast, there will likely be chain controls in the mountains, so if you must travel, make sure to winterize your vehicle, have plenty of water, food and blankets, and make sure your phone is charged,” Rogacheski said.
In addition to precipitation, the weather system is expected to bring high winds to the north state. Rogacheski said the strongest winds are forecast for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Sutter County could see gusts between 45-60 miles per hour, and Yuba County could see gusts anywhere from 40-50 mph. Winds are expected to settle down Thursday evening into Friday, she said.
The Pacific Gas and Electric Company is encouraging customers to be prepared for the incoming weather system and to have a plan, as the conditions could result in power outages.
“While cold temperatures, heavy mountain snow, and precipitation will deliver some much-needed moisture to our drought-impacted region, we expect this adverse weather to also result in some weather-related power outages. We’re urging our customers to stay safe and have a plan. Our team is closely watching this storm series and where it could hit the hardest so we’re ready to restore power safely and efficiently,” said PG&E manager of meteorology and fire science Scott Strenfel in a press release.