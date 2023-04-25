A broken shoulder wasn’t anything to keep Louie Fresquez’s spirits down at the 16th annual Flying U Rodeo’s Free Rough Stock School this past week. This local 6th grader injured himself at the California High School Rodeo last Sunday and was then forced to withdraw from the activities at Flying U. Even though he wasn’t able to hop on any broncos, he was still keen on listening to the instructors and soaking in all the action.
“I just really like that the pros come here and everything,” said Fresquez. “You get to learn things from them and get the information you need to improve yourself. As soon as this arm is healed up, I’m gonna get back on.”
Flying U Rodeo’s free school is said to be the only program of its kind. Its goal is to expand access to the sport, educate the public, and bulk up the prospects of future rodeo events and competitors.
Approximately 150 students from all across the United States, both adults and children, showed up to participate in this two-day program. Attendees were given the rare opportunity to learn from some of the nation's highest ranking cowboys and rodeo professionals. While the event itself is free, pre-registration is required along with proof of insurance and parental consent if applicable. Participants were also encouraged to purchase some basic rodeo sporting equipment prior to the event.
“Some of the things we go over are arena safety, and the fundamentals of riding,”
said Reno Rosser with Flying U Rodeo. “This year we have six national finals contestants as instructors including Taylor Broussard and Jordan Spears.”
These instructors all agreed to volunteer their time in order to help share their love of the sport. Many have participated in other rodeo events associated with the Rosser family which led to them being asked to attend.
“This school is probably one of the best opportunities for someone who has never done it before,” said Spears enthusiastically. “We’re really setting you up for success here between the coaches, the equipment, the facilities, the gear, and the stock, it doesn't get much better. … But it is also very dangerous. One of the things we reiterate is that if you're not completely dedicated and super serious about it, it's probably not the sport for you.”
Bull and steer riding began at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, along with saddle bronc riding and bareback riding. Cindy Rosser sat directly outside the bull ring, using an upturned food bucket as a desk. Her job was to take notes on each bull’s bucking and “grade” it according to its enthusiasm.
“It's about keeping track of where that bull fits,” explained Rosser. “So for example, our ‘A-team’ went to Red Bluff, but our lower grades can be used for training.”
The personality differences between each animal became quite clear. Some of the stock put up a spirited fight while others calmly pranced out of the arena after dismounting their rider.
Aging stock and the more docile steer were ideal for younger riders and beginners. These animals don't buck quite as much and tend to be easier to manage. The horses were also divided by temperament and put into categories for people to ride.
“When it comes to the cattle, your female gives you about 60 to 70% of your bucking,” said Rosser. “There's even a couple in these steers that are actually heifers. The horses are a mix of mares and geldings.”
To learn more about events and programs put on by Flying U Rodeo, visit flyingurodeo.com or follow Flying U Rodeo on social media.