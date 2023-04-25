A broken shoulder wasn’t anything to keep Louie Fresquez’s spirits down at the 16th annual Flying U Rodeo’s Free Rough Stock School this past week. This local 6th grader injured himself at the California High School Rodeo last Sunday and was then forced to withdraw from the activities at Flying U. Even though he wasn’t able to hop on any broncos, he was still keen on listening to the instructors and soaking in all the action.

“I just really like that the pros come here and everything,” said Fresquez. “You get to learn things from them and get the information you need to improve yourself. As soon as this arm is healed up, I’m gonna get back on.”

