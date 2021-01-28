A settlement meeting was set for next month in Marysville’s lawsuit against Caltrans over the approval of the Highway 70 expansion project, according to court documents.
The suit was filed Jan. 5 in Yuba County Superior Court. Marysville alleges that Caltrans failed to comply with the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), when it approved the project based on the final environmental impact report (EIR) and final environmental assessment (EA).
It’s alleged that the city made comments on the EIR saying that the project will have significant environmental effects on air quality, traffic, noise, and land use impacts as well as impacts on emergency access and emergency response and utilities. The EIR does not address those concerns, according to the suit.
The Highway 70 Binney Junction Roadway Rehabilitation and Complete Streets Project will include widening the highway to five lanes. It will run from just south of 14th Street to just north of Cemetery Road and is estimated to cost $111 million. The project is fully funded with federal and state dollars.
Marysville petitioned the court to stop Caltrans from taking any further action to implement the project until Caltrans is in compliance with the CEQA, according to court documents.
The settlement meeting will take place via video conference on Feb. 11 at 10 a.m.