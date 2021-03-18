SEVA Selfless Service announced it is planning to host a food donation drive this weekend – the nonprofit organization’s second such event in as many months.
This Sunday’s food donation drive is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and will be held in the parking lot of the former Kmart building in Yuba City (850 Gray Ave.).
Items will be served on a first-come, first-served basis and proof of residency and/or identification is required, according to a press release.
SEVA’s local contact, Jaskarn Johal, is hoping to make the food drive a monthly giveaway, with a variety of items available for local families in need.
The organization also accepts donations during the drive and online through its webpage and social media contacts.
For more information or to donate, visit www.sevaselflessservice.org or contact Johal directly at 530-218-1545. SEVA is also active on all social media platforms.