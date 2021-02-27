SEVA Selfless Service hosts first food drive in Yuba City.

SEVA Selfless Service returned home to host the inaugural food donation drive on Saturday morning at the old Kmart lot at 850 Gray Avenue in Yuba City.
The nonprofit’s previous trips were to other parts of the state and even overseas, but as organizer Jaskarn Johal noted SEVA wanted to begin helping out the underserved in its own community.
“This is our first local event that we’re doing in our hometown,” he said. “We’re serving food and packed groceries for those in need.”
Johal said SEVA wants to make the food drive a monthly giveaway with the next one occurring on Sunday, March 21, beginning at 11 a.m. at 850 Gray Avenue.
He said SEVA gives away a variety of food and drink, including full pizzas from a local shop. The organization also accepts donations during the drive and online through its webpage and social media contacts.
“It's in our DNA to give back to our community and beautiful city that made us who we are today,” Johal said.
For more information or to donate visit https://sevaselflessservice.org, or contact Johal directly at 218-1545. SEVA is also located through all social media platforms.