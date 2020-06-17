More than $3,500 in agriculture scholarships were awarded to seven young women in honor of the late Margery Magill.
Magill, a 2010 Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts graduate, who travelled the world and was an advocate for animals, women’s rights as well as food sustainability and conservation, was killed in Washington D.C. in August 2019 while walking a dog.
“Our daughter, Margery, was inspired by many experiences during her short life, both at home and abroad,” said parents Bonnie and Jeff Magill in a statement. “This scholarship is in her honor and we hope that the recipients of this scholarship will do something in this world to make it a better place.”
The seven young women, along with some family and friends, met with the Magill’s on Friday in Marysville to receive their Margery Evelyn Magill 2020 Scholarships and congratulate each other.
“She (Margery) was extremely active in the Marysville Future Farmers of America, receiving her American Degree in the fall of 2011, and she was a member of the Barry 4-H for 10 years,” Bonnie Magill said.
Magill congratulated the students and choked up a little when talking about her daughter and her hopes for the incoming college freshmen.
The seven women will attend a variety of colleges in the fall ranging from close schools like Yuba College to Brigham Young University in Idaho.
Magill said one donor from Washington D.C. gave about $1,000 to the scholarship fund and they will continue to distribute scholarships as more donations come in.
The recipients include:
–Gracie O’Dell, Marysville FFA, Solano Community College, business.
–Linzee DeGraff, Marysville FFA, Shasta College, animal science.
–Crystal Alvarez, Marysville FFA, Butte College, animal science.
–Lexington Delozier McCrory, Franklin FFA, Chico State, biology.
–Faith Lyles, Wheatland FFA, Brigham Young University, Idaho, biology.
–Alana Logie, Yuba City FFA, Yuba College, agriculture.
–Chloe Maral, Sutter Buttes 4-H, Butte College, photography.
To donate to the scholarship fund, call or text 306-0822 or 306-1058.