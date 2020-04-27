A man in custody for attempted murder had a fresh charge brought against him for resisting an executive officer in an incident at Yuba County Jail in February.
Joseph Rosano, 36, has been in custody since July 2019 for allegedly shooting at an occupied vehicle with a handgun after a physical altercation with two other men, according to Appeal archives. He was charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
On Feb. 14, Rosano and six other inmates reportedly refused orders from several deputies and officers at the jail to lock down in their cells. The inmates were out of their cells and challenging officers by saying “Come get some,” according to court documents.
The inmates had their faces covered with towels and shirts in apparent preparation to resist officers. Officers fired pepper spray pellets at the inmates who continued to resist and Rosano allegedly picked up the pellets and threw them back at officers. Inmates allegedly covered the floor of the housing unit with water and soap to make it harder for officers to respond, according to court documents.
They also tied a bed sheet across the top of a staircase to impede officers from getting to the top of the housing unit. Officers were able to control the inmates and take them into custody by using several tasers.
Rosano and the other inmates were charged with resisting an executive officer. Melvin Eugene Rose, Jon Earl Bechtel, John Leroy Haviland, Robert David Miller, Andrew Daniel Stanley and Joshua Anthony Adams were the inmates allegedly involved.
Haviland is being held without bail and serving a sentence for cruelty to a child and Miller is being held without bail for second degree burglary and serving a sentence for battery, corporal injury, vehicle theft and witness or victim intimidation. The rest of the inmates are no longer in custody.
Rosano appeared in court via video conference from Yuba County Jail on Monday and had his arraignment continued to May 1 at 9 a.m. to allow time for the attorney representing him in his other case to be notified and appointed.