Ten individuals were arrested at two illegal marijuana cultivation sites in Browns Valley on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.
Overall, 4,450 plants, five pounds of processed marijuana and $9,000 were seized.
At around 10 a.m. a search warrant was executed in the 9200 block of Joines Road. Songkun Wu, Jingyi Lin, Xiaozhong Wu, and Guo Jiang were arrested for illegal marijuana cultivation and 2,450 marijuana plants were seized.
A second residence on the property had been converted for indoor cultivation along with the garage and barn. PGE assisted with cutting the power due to it being hazardous and illegally modified. Over five pounds of packaged/processed marijuana, $3,000 in cash and evidence of sales and shipping were seized, according to the release.
At approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday, a second search at a residence in the 7500 block of Red Hill Way, Browns Valley led to the arrest of Guopei Zhu, Canzhen Cai, Qilin Liu, Zhong Xu, Hai Huang, and Weisheng Zhu for illegal marijuana cultivation.
The residence, workshop, garage and covered horse area were being used for cultivating. Deputies seized nearly 2,000 plants and just over $6,000 along with evidence of sales, shipping and money processing equipment. PGE cut power to that residence as well, according to the release.
All 10 people were released with citations to appear in court for illegal cultivation of marijuana and/or marijuana sales.