As of Thursday, more than 11,000 firefighters continued to fight 13 large wildfires and two extended attack wildfires burning throughout the state, according to Cal Fire.
On Wednesday, firefighters responded to 29 new wildfires. All but two of those were quickly contained. Since the start of the year, there have been 6,603 wildfires that have burned nearly 1.4 million acres.
“With Red Flag Warnings in effect for high fire danger, CAL FIRE urges all Californians to use extreme caution outdoors,” Cal Fire said via a news release. “A wildfire that is sparked under these conditions can spread rapidly, threatening lives and homes.”
Gusty north to northeast winds were expected Thursday night into this morning in a few wind prone spots in the Sacramento Valley and foothills and lower western Cascade-Sierra slopes, according to Cal Fire.
The fire agency provided a summary of the large fires burning as of Thursday:
Glenn Fire (Yuba County): The fire is located northwest of Dobbins and has destroyed 10 structures. It is 184 acres and now 95 percent contained.
Dixie Fire (Butte, Plumas, Lassen and Tehama counties): Located in the Feather River Canyon, the fire has destroyed 1,217 structures. Nearly 16,000 structures are threatened and the fire is 678,369 acres and 35 percent contained.
Caldor Fire (El Dorado County): The fire is zero percent contained and 65,474 acres with evacuations in progress. It is located south of Grizzly Flats and 6,900 structures are being threatened. Damage assessment is underway.
French Fire (Kern County): The fire is located five miles west of Lake Isabella in the Sequoia National Forest. It is 1,890 acres and 10 percent contained.
McFarland Fire (Shasta County): Located eight miles west of Platina in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, the fire is 110,132 acres and 51 percent contained.
Monument Fire (Trinity County): The fire is 135,714 acres and 10 percent contained. It is located five miles west of Big Bar in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.
Antelope Fire (Siskiyou County): The fire is located five miles south of Tennant in the Klamath National Forest. It is 62,887 acres and 27 percent contained.
River Complex (Siskiyou County): Located seven miles west of Callahan in the Klamath National Forest, the fire is 64,277 acres and 10 percent contained.
McCash Fire (Siskiyou County): The fire is zero percent contained and 7,659 acres. It is located in the area of Ten Bear Mountain McCash Creek in the Six Rivers National Forest.
Walkers Fire (Tulare County): The fire is 2,050 acres and 10 percent contained. It is located 16 miles northeast of Springville in the Sequoia National Forest.
Lava Fire (Siskiyou County): Two structures have been damaged and 23 destroyed in the fire located in the northeast of the community of Weed in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. It is 26,409 acres and 85 percent contained.
Beckwourth Complex (Lassen and Plumas counties): The fire has destroyed 148 structures and damaged 23. It is 105,670 acres and 98 percent contained.
Tamarack Fire (Alpine County): Located south of Gardnerville in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, the fire is 68,637 acres and 82 percent contained.
