Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Shady Creek Outdoor School completed several projects and even hosted a virtual outdoor school program. They now plan to reopen for in-person residential instruction during the 2021/22 school year.
Shannon Cueva, outdoor education director, said that Shady Creek, which is operated by the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools, temporarily shut down its residential environmental education program in March 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“However, a lot has been going on at the campus,” Cueva said. “Last summer we were able to safely operate day camps for local youth and we are looking forward to offering day camps again this summer. Our maintenance team has taken advantage of the empty campus to complete many projects.”
She said projects include painting the interior of nearly all of their cabins, cutting brush and trees away from cabins to improve defensible space, making updates to landscaping and refurbishing the pool.
In November and December of last year, Shady Creek hosted an AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps team that gave their garden a makeover and removed invasive plant species from several areas on campus.
“Perhaps most exciting, a long planned shade structure was built over our amphitheater,” Cueva said. “This project was done in partnership with the Shady Creek Outdoor Education Foundation and the result is a beautiful, more usable space for the students and guests that will visit Shady Creek in the future.”
This year they offered a virtual outdoor school program and through funding from the Shady Creek Outdoor Education Foundation the program was offered at little or no cost to participating schools, she said.
Schools that signed up for the weeklong program received a Shady Creek journal for each student and a “Boomshakalaka” sticker donated by the Rotary Club of Yuba City.
Each day during the outdoor school, classes did a live video conference lesson.
Students had the opportunity to meet birds of prey that live at Shady Creek, learn about nature journaling and how to build a survival shelter – “an outdoor school rite of passage,” Cueva said.
Teachers were also provided with follow-up activities that could be done at home or in the classroom.
“We even did live campfire programs that students could tune into from home with their families, and a Friday closing ceremony,” Cueva said. “We acknowledge that virtual outdoor school doesn’t come close to the experience of attending in person, but we have done our very best to bring some of the best parts of Shady Creek to students in their homes or classrooms.”
Cueva said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released guidelines for residential camps and, as of late last week, they were awaiting guidance from the state and local health agencies.
“As with many things during this pandemic, planning for the future has been like aiming at a moving target,” Cueva said. “...We are planning on reopening in-person residential instruction during the next school year. We are currently finishing our COVID-19 response plan and should have schools doing overnight programs by the end of 2021.”
She said some of the changes the program could see include using the small-group structure, similar to cohorts used at schools; group dining will look different; students won’t mix with campers from other schools in the cabins; and large evening programs will look different than in the past.
The CDC guidelines don’t require campers to wear masks in the cabins, but students may have to wear masks when they aren’t in the cabin or dining.
“Despite these changes, the core mission of Shady Creek will remain the same,” Cueva said. “The Shady Creek staff are dedicated to providing a premier outdoor education experience to our students, helping them to connect to nature, grow as individuals and community members and inspiring lifelong learning and stewardship of the environment.”
She said locally, Shady Creek traditionally serves Yuba City Unified School District and Marysville Joint Unified School District as well as smaller districts, charter schools and private schools in the Yuba-Sutter area.
“As restrictions ease, Shady Creek is looking forward to reopening for conferences and events,” Cueva said. “We host weddings, family reunions, family camps, and various other events. Shady Creek can be rented for the day, or for overnight events. All profits from conference and event business go right back to the outdoor school program to support the youth of Yuba and Sutter counties.”
For more information, visit www.shadycreek.org.