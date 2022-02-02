After closing in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shady Creek Outdoor School and Event Center is now open again.
The Sutter County Superintendent of Schools announced on Tuesday that students will be coming back to Shady Creek this week with a visit by about 40 students from Core Butte Charter School and Vina Elementary School.
“It’s exciting to officially welcome back students and staff to Shady Creek Outdoor School and Event Center,” said Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Tom Reusser in a statement. “It’s also a testament to our Shady Creek team for their love and determination to keep this school going. We’ve seen this pandemic force multiple types of doors to permanently close, but I’m proud to say Shady Creek is not one of them. We are proud to give our kids some normalcy during this crazy time and let them have some fun; all while learning at the same time.”
To keep students safe, Shady Creek said it is implementing new COVID-19 safety protocols.
Students and staff must test negative for COVID-19 regardless of vaccination status prior to coming to Shady Creek. In addition, antigen tests must be conducted by an attending school within 24 hours of arrival. All students and staff also are required to wear masks indoors, unless they are eating or sleeping. Before each meal, Shady Creek will screen students for COVID-19 symptoms, including getting their temperature taken.
Along with these steps that Shady Creek will be taking, students also will not be placed in “cabin groups with students from other schools that will be attending Shady Creek at the same time, and will be placed in cabin groups with students from their regular classroom group.”
Any student or staff member who tests positive for COVID-19 will be immediately sent home and close contacts will be notified.
Sutter County Superintendent of Schools said more than 40 area schools and approximately 2,900 students already have committed to attend Shady Creek Outdoor School and Event Center this year.