The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt on many student programs, especially those with unique learning opportunities.
After two years of closure due to restrictions caused by the pandemic, Shady Creek Outdoor School and Event Center will be welcoming students back on campus starting February 2022.
Shady Creek, a residential environmental science camp designed for fifth and sixth grade students, will also have a new director leading the campus. Christopher Little, also known as Yeti by many students, is the new director for Shady Creek.
“When Shannon Cueva announced she was taking a step back from her position, it was no question that Christopher Little was the right person to take over,” said Tom Reusser, superintendent of Sutter County Superintendent of Schools. “Working at both Woodleaf and Shady Creek for 15 years, Christopher has progressed in his career starting out as a naturalist and then becoming a coordinator. Between his extensive experience and love for teaching students about the world around us, we knew he was the perfect fit.”
Little began working at the Woodleaf Outdoor School during 2006 and remained with the program through its location and name transition in 2013 to what the program is now known as, the Shady Creek Outdoor School and Event Center. Since then, Little has worked through many roles as a naturalist, lead naturalist, program coordinator and now a director.
As a director, Little aspires to improve the infrastructure of the site by adding a discovery center, more classroom space, improved trail systems and a teacher retreat center. Little’s goal is to serve more people and schools including the addition of conferences for guests.
“When people think of Shady Creek, I want them to think of all the services that we offer, not just the outdoor school,” said Little. “The ultimate goal is to have the conference business keep the cost low for our students so that we can serve as many children as possible.”
The outdoor school continues to have birds of prey at the Shady Creek Raptor center. Shady Creek also added a new member to its program, Tres Leches, a milk snake that will be part of the new Shady Creek Discovery Center. Tres Leches has already met over 1,000 students by visiting classrooms and afterschool programs, said Little.
“To say that I am excited is an understatement,” said Little. “Kids need to go outside. Kids need to connect with nature. Kids need to have fun. I’m excited for the children. The reopening of Shady Creek is amazing.”
Shady Creek will be taking precautions to keep students and staff safe by implementing COVID-19 protocols. Students and staff must wear masks unless they are outdoors, eating or sleeping. Before each meal, students will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. Students and staff will also be asked to be tested for COVID 72 hours before their arrival. Schools will be able to do rapid testing if preferred. Unvaccinated staff working at Shady Creek will undergo rapid testing every Monday before the arrival of students on campus. Students will remain with their schools while camping in a cabin. If a student or staff member were to test positive for COVID-19, the person will be sent home immediately and those who came in close contact with the person will be notified.
According to Reusser, there are no extra costs to implement COVID-19 protocols, but if there were, SCSOS would implement any precautionary measures necessary to keep students and staff safe while attending Shady Creek.
Shady Creek has also had some recent renovations. A new shade structure was added over the new amphitheater, said Reusser. The installed shaded structure will help keep students and staff protected from different types of weather.
“Principals, superintendents and especially students are very excited for Shady Creek to reopen,” said Reusser. “While we have several schools signed up for the 2022 school year, we are hoping all local school districts will choose to participate in the future. This is such a unique opportunity for our kids to learn hands-on about our ecosystem and the importance of nature. Not everyone gets to experience something like this.”