The Sutter County Superintendent of Schools announced on Wednesday that Shady Creek Outdoor School and Event Center is seeking volunteers for a workday on Saturday to help clean up the property.
According to a flier posted on Facebook, “Shady Creek is in need of clean up and fuel reduction” at the outdoor school in Nevada County.
To help facilitate the needed upkeep, Shady Creek is holding what it called a “workday” for help in fuel clearance along the main road going through the camp, which the school said was labor intensive, clearing of leaves around buildings, and garden planting and cleanup.
The workday set for Saturday will have the following schedule:
– 8:30-9 a.m.: Arrival to Shady Creek and breakfast snacks
– 9 a.m. to noon: Project time around the Shady Creek campus
– 12:30-1:30 p.m.: Lunch time
– 1:30-3 p.m.: Shady Creek fun with pool time, a Raptor Center visit and more
Shady Creek Outdoor School and Event Center is located at 18601 Pathfinder Way in Nevada City. For those who would like to volunteer, RSVP to Christopher Little at 530-575-8546 or 530-822-2470 or email at ChristopherL@sutter.k12.ca.us.
Food will be provided to volunteers and those who do volunteer are asked to bring shovels, sheers, weed eaters, or any other equipment that might be useful, including “chainsaw experience.”