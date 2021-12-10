During Tuesday’s Yuba City Council meeting, former Vice Mayor Dave Shaw was unanimously appointed as Yuba City mayor.
Shaw replaced outgoing Mayor Marc Boomgaarden, who had been serving as mayor since last year. Councilmember Wade Kirchner was appointed to replace Shaw as vice mayor.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Boomgaarden acknowledged that the work done with the city council and staff during his tenure was a team effort.
“The person that has the opportunity or the privilege to sit up here is really just one person as a part of a team,” said Boomgaarden. “All the accomplishments … in reality the term we comes to mind. Not only we as a city council, but we as a city staff and we as a community. Because as a community, as a city staff, and as a city council, we all, I think, work very hard to try to do the very best we can for Yuba City.”
As the newly appointed mayor, Shaw said he was humbled by the opportunity to take over the position.
“It is truly humbling to sit up here and it’s even more humbling … when you sit in the middle seat, because it is not only the people of the city that thought we worthy enough to sit in these chairs, but then your colleagues think you’re worthy enough to sit in this chair,” said Shaw. “We’re still a council of five, but this is very, very humbling and I just want to thank the people of Yuba City and my colleagues for giving me the honor to serve as the mayor ... so thank you.”
Along with being on the city council and now serving as mayor, Shaw also is chair of the Yuba-Sutter Transit Authority, chair of the Regional Waste Management Authority, board and executive board member of the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, and board member of the Greater Sacramento Economic Council.
As he continued to address the council, Shaw said he could have never imagined his life’s journey would take him to this point.
“I moved to Yuba City 30 years ago, never thought in the wildest dreams I’d be sitting in these chambers and at this dais,” said Shaw. “It’s been former mayors … that introduced me to the government here in Yuba City because I spent a lot of my time either at the statehouse in Sacramento or (Washington) D.C. with professional organizations. It’s been quite the journey and it’s definitely honoring to be here because I never would have thought that a kid that grew up in south Alabama, comes to California in the Air Force, and ends up falling in love with the city and getting to serve. It’s amazing.”
Shaw later outlined the job that is needed moving forward for the city and council.
“What we’re looking forward to this next year, working together and listening and making sure that we form strategic partnerships, both public and private, focusing on business retention, the health of our citizens,” he said. “… We’ve got housing issues, and that’s all housing, not just affordable housing, but all housing. And then job training. … We need to face every challenge head on.”
Speaking with Shaw on Friday, he reiterated the importance of those strategic partnerships in helping to grow Yuba City.
“We’ve got to have those strategic partners to make Yuba City better than it is today,” he said. “We’ve got to make sure we’re doing the right things for businesses. It’s really about strategic partnerships this year.”
With an influx of federal money expected to come to the city as a result of several bills, Shaw recognized the amount of work needed moving forward.
“We focus on what our primary responsibilities to the community are, which we’ve talked about during COVID, because so many people wanted so many things. That they were providing police and fire protection, safe drinking water, sewer service and the infrastructure, those are our priorities,” he told the council on Tuesday. “We have a lot of opportunities ahead of us when it comes to all the money that’s coming in with the CARES Act, the ARPA and now the infrastructure bill. We got to work collaboratively as a team. That has to continue.”
Shaw also invited the community to be a part of the work that the city does to provide for its citizens.
“While I’m honored to sit in this chair … there’s no I in team. This is a we. This is an us. We have to work as five plus 300, that’s our team for the city … to serve this community,” said Shaw. “… I want to challenge all of our residents in Yuba City. Join us and the team here at the city and become part of the solution. Whatever the opportunity is, whatever the problem is, the obstacle, come on board and be part of the solution and let’s solve this.”
In his final remarks as mayor of the council, Boomgaarden expressed gratitude to the council and city for continuing to do good work through a year filled with a myriad of challenges.
“I would close by saying this, is that, 2021, as we wrap this up, it’s been a challenging year for the city, a challenging year for the community,” said Boomgaarden. “I think that the ability for us to keep the doors open and provide city services as a city council in partnership with our staff says a lot about the ability of the city of Yuba City to provide quality services and a special quality of life to its citizens. I’m very proud to have been honored with the opportunity to serve as the mayor. I’m continually honored to be on the city council.”
Shaw said Boomgaarden did an excellent job serving as mayor, that he looks forward to working with him on the council and has “big shoes to fill.”