Detectives in the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a residential arson that occurred Wednesday at about 5 a.m. at a home in the 4000 block of Feather River Blvd.
Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah said the arson was on the outside of the home and there was damage, but the home was not a total loss.
The residents were home at the time but escaped unharmed.
The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 749-7777 or submit a tip on their website, https://sheriff.co.yuba.ca.us/.
Carbah said tips can remain anonymous.