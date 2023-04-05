Vigil.jpg

A vigil was held last week at Johnson Park in Olivehurst in memory of a 14-year-old Lindhurst High School student who was found dead at the school on March 30.

 

After a 14-year-old female student was found dead last week at Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst, several rumors surrounding the details of that discovery and a subsequent vigil have permeated throughout the Yuba-Sutter community.

On March 30, a Lindhurst High School staff member reported that they could see a person hanging from the second story of a building on campus, officials previously said. That person was confirmed as a runaway juvenile and a student of Lindhurst High School. Law enforcement officials have confirmed the name of the teen, but the Appeal is not publishing that name out of respect for the family and because she was a juvenile.

