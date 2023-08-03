The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department confirmed with the Appeal on Thursday that a case involving allegations of “inappropriate interactions” between two staff members and a student at Edgewater Elementary School in Linda has been closed.
In April, Marysville Joint Unified School District officials said that reports were filed with Child Protective Services and the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office immediately after the district received the complaint regarding the allegations.
“The district has also started an internal investigation, and the employees will remain on administrative leave until the investigation is concluded,” district officials said in late April.
At the time, the district confirmed that two staff members specifically were put on leave.
“The District has received a complaint alleging inappropriate interactions between Edgewater staff member(s) and a student,” Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Jen Passaglia previously said in a message to parents and district staff. “We take these allegations very seriously and, as such, the employee(s) in question have been placed on administrative leave while the District conducts a thorough investigation. At this time, we cannot share any additional information regarding this situation, but please know the safety and well-being of the students in our care is our utmost priority. Thank you for your patience as we investigate this matter.”
Katy Goodson, public information officer for the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, said on Thursday that the Edgewater case was closed pending further information because investigators “were not able to get enough information to substantiate the claim.”
Marysville Joint Unified School District officials responded on Thursday to the closure of the case.
“In April 2023, the District was notified of an allegation that two Edgewater Elementary employees had inappropriate interactions with a student. Accordingly, the District followed its protocols and notified law enforcement of the allegations, placed the employees on administrative leave, and initiated its own legally mandated Title IX internal investigation,” Gabe Simon, assistant superintendent of Personnel Services for the district, said in an emailed statement to the Appeal. “The District has been informed that law enforcement has concluded its investigation and cleared both employees of any alleged wrongdoing. The District’s internal investigation is in its final stages but not yet concluded. Since this is a confidential personnel matter, the District may not comment any further at this time.”