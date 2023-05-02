Yuba County Sheriff’s Department
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday that 27-year-old Amery Sweany of Chico is the woman who was found dead late last week on the side of the road near the 1700 block of Simpson Lane, and officials believe she may have been killed after being hit by a vehicle.

According to officials with the department, a call was received just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday regarding a dead body near Simpson Lane in Yuba County. The caller, described as “a passerby,” called 911 after they said they saw Sweany lying on the side of the road.

