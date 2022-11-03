The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department claimed Thursday that an inmate died Wednesday night at the Yuba County Jail after “having a medical emergency.”
According to officials with the department, correctional deputies were alerted that a 30-year-old male inmate was having a medical emergency at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
“Deputies and medical staff immediately began emergency treatment, while paramedics arrived on scene and transferred the inmate to Adventist Health and Rideout in Marysville where he was pronounced dead,” department officials said.
The inmate had been in custody at the jail since his arrest in July, officials said. The department will release the name of the inmate once his next of kin is notified.
The investigation into the death is ongoing and officials said any information related to the incident should be reported to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 530-749-7777.