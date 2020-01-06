The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a residential burglary in Plumas Lake, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
The burglary was reported at around 6 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Knights Ferry Drive. Electronics were taken from inside the home and a black 2003 Toyota Corolla was stolen from the garage.
The car was found by law enforcement in a field on Kensington Drive in Plumas Lake, burned, at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday, according to Carbah. The investigation is ongoing and although no suspects had been identified as of late Monday afternoon Carbah said deputies were following up on leads on Monday.