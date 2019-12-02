Two people were injured in a shooting that occurred at a homeless camp in south Yuba City on Monday morning, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement was called to the camp near Putman Avenue and Burns Drive regarding a shooting that occurred around 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Deputies located two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One man had been shot in the groin area while a second man had been shot in the buttocks area.
As of Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s office had detained one person on unrelated charges and was still interviewing witnesses. Detectives were at the scene throughout the day investigating and attempting to locate the suspect weapon, which had yet to be located at the time of publication. They had cleared the scene as of late in the afternoon.
“We aren’t sure if there are other suspects, but we do believe there was only one gun,” said Undersheriff Scott Smallwood. “We don’t know the motive or reason why the shooting occurred.”
The unidentified men who suffered gunshot wounds were transported to the hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Smallwood said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the detective division at 822-2310.