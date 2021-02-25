The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a slew of car break-ins in Arbuckle earlier this week.
Colusa County Assistant Sheriff Mike Bradwell said an unidentified suspect entered several unlocked vehicles within the Arbuckle city limits Tuesday night.
One of the vehicles that was broken into was stolen with a firearm inside, said Bradwell, but both the vehicle and the gun were recovered in the area during the investigation.
“We encourage everyone to lock their vehicles and secure their belongings,” said Bradwell.
According to Bradwell, there are no suspects at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.