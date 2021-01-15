The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two incidents of burglary and mail theft at the Brownsville Post Office, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
The first incident was reported at 11:51 a.m. on Jan. 13 and the other at 5:47 a.m. Jan. 14. Both incidents took place at the post office located in the 8970 block of Frenchtown Extension Road.
As of late Friday, the incidents remained under investigation and no suspects were in custody, according to Carbah.