Family and law enforcement are seeking information about the location of a 17-year-old who ran away from home on April 11, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
Johnny Guerrero was last seen at approximately midnight last Saturday leaving his parents home in Linda. He was wearing a black t-shirt and gray shorts and was spotted shortly after leaving his parents home at his girlfriend’s house in Linda.
Guerrero texted his parents that night to say that he was alright and that he had run away. The next day, he called his father and told him he was not coming home, but did not say where he was, according to Carbah.
He is described as a Hispanic male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is about five feet, 10 inches tall and approximately 130 pounds.
Those with information can call the sheriff’s office at 749-7777.