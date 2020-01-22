The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office provided descriptions of the two men suspected of robbing a drug store on Lincoln Road in Yuba City.
The two suspects are described as being African American males between 16 and 25 years old, standing between 5-foot-6-inches and 5-foot-inches tall and approximately 140-150 pounds, according to Sutter County Sheriff’s Office Detective Lt. Steve Grossi.
At around 6 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 18, two men allegedly jumped over the pharmacy counter and demanded the employee open the safe where prescription medication is held. The robbers filled bags with medicine bottles and fled the store. Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said $19,000 worth of narcotics was stolen.
One suspect was wearing a dark blue hoodie, gray sweatpants and dark colored shoes. The other suspect was wearing a light gray hoodie, with frayed blue jeans and white shoes, according to Grossi.
Smallwood said there was not enough information to determine whether the suspects were the ones who robbed another drug store in Yuba City in the 800 block of Colusa Ave. last week. At approximately 8:40 p.m. Jan. 15, two men allegedly jumped the pharmaceutical counter and fled with an undetermined amount pharmaceuticals.
“We cannot connect our suspects to anyone yet,” Smallwood said.
He said detectives are working with Yuba City Police Department who responded to the robbery on Jan.15.
Anyone with information about the suspects is encouraged to call the Sutter County Detective Office at 822-7307.