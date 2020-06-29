The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Roseville man that was last seen heading for Camp Far West on Friday, according to public information officer Leslie Carbah.
Tawfic Rashid, 42, left his home in Roseville around 8:30 a.m. Friday. He was on his way to go fishing at Camp Far West and his wife was the last person to see him. Rashid was expected back Friday evening but did not return and was reported missing at approximately 10 p.m. Friday.
“His vehicle was found parked at the lake, and his boat was located in a cove on the lake, but Tawfic was not located despite an extensive and ongoing search of the area and the water,” Carbah said via email.
Rashid is described as a man of Palestinian Arab descent who is five feet, 11 inches tall and 210 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, shorts and a blue “Yeti” baseball hat. Camp Far West lake falls under Yuba County and Placer County sheriff’s jurisdiction. Marine units from both departments are actively searching the lake and surrounding area, Carbah said Monday.