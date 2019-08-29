The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a man involved in an early-morning vehicle pursuit in Olivehurst.
Around 1 a.m. Thursday, a Yuba County Sheriff’s deputy located a vehicle without a visible license plate on Seventh Avenue. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, however, the driver of the 1993 Honda Civic coupe attempted to flee.
The pursuit didn’t last long, as the driver stopped the vehicle in the area of Seventh Avenue and Western Avenue, exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.
The driver got away, but a passenger during the vehicle pursuit remained behind with the vehicle. The passenger was later released without charges.
The suspect that fled is described as a tall and slender white male in his 20s with brown hair, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office is conducting a follow-up investigation in hopes of identifying the driver.