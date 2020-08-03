“Mystery seed” shipments were confirmed in Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties.
The California Department of Food and Agriculture recently became aware of several reports of shipments of “mysterious and unsolicited seeds from China and other parts of Asia” being delivered across the country.
“It definitely has raised lots of interest and our phone rang non stop this morning,” said Lisa Herbert, Sutter County Agricultural Commissioner. “Our office has a box out front to drop the seeds off in so the public doesn’t have to enter the building.”
According to Herbert, the mysterious seeds are concerning because invasive species can devastate the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects, severely damage crops, and poison livestock.
“Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations,” said Herbert.
As of Monday afternoon, Stephen Scheer, Yuba County Agricultural Commissioner, said there had been several seed shipments, approximately 30, reported in the bi-county area and more cases were reported in Colusa County.
“To date we have received four calls from the public and have collected the seeds from each person,” said Anastacia Allen, assistant agricultural commissioner for the Colusa County Department of Agriculture. “We are holding them here in our seed storage area until we receive further directions from the state as to what we should do with the seeds.”
Recipients of the seeds are encouraged to contact their local agricultural commissioner’s office for arrangements to collect, isolate and properly store the seed. Those that have planted the seeds also should contact their local office as well for additional instructions.
“Seeds that are legally sold to residents of California must go through proper channels in order to protect California’s multi-billion dollar agricultural industry,” according to a news release issued by Colusa County. “Colusa County is one of California’s significant seed producing locations. Seeds with unknown origin and those that have not been properly inspected, treated, or tested may have a significant impact on our local industry and ag based economy.”
While seed shipments are currently being stored at each county’s agricultural commissioner’s office until they receive further instruction from the CDFA, Hilbert said all the seeds will be destroyed in an approved manner.
– To contact the Sutter County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office, call 822-7500 or email Sutterag@co.sutter.ca.us.
– To contact the Yuba County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office, located at 915 Eighth St., Suite 127, Marysville, call 749-5400.
– To contact the Colusa County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office, located at 100 Sunrise Blvd. Suite F, in Colusa, call 458-0580 or email ccag@countyofcolusa.com.