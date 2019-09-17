The suspect in Monday’s multi-jurisdictional vehicle pursuit that ended in an officer-involved shooting in Yuba City had been released from the Sacramento County Jail shortly before the crime spree began on Monday. The Yuba City Police Department confirmed the suspect’s identity on Tuesday afternoon as Adam Christopher Carr, 37, of Pleasanton.
Carr had been arrested the day before and booked into Sacramento County Jail for drunk and disorderly conduct. He was released from the jail on Monday morning.
After being released, Carr allegedly stole a grey van in downtown Sacramento. A Sacramento Police Department spokesperson confirmed the van was stolen around 9 a.m.
From there, Carr allegedly drove north into Roseville. Around 10 a.m., the Roseville Police Department received a report of a hit-and-run. The incident started after Carr reportedly entered into an altercation with another driver, which resulted in the suspect ramming the second vehicle and fleeing the scene, according to Roseville PD spokesperson Rob Baquera.
Roseville PD officers located the suspected vehicle in a parking lot off Sunrise Avenue and Eureka Road, but when they attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect fled. From there, a vehicle pursuit ensued spanning multiple counties and highways before ending in Yuba City.
As Carr drove north into Yuba City on Highway 99, he came to the intersection of Franklin Avenue. Expecting his arrival, Yuba City Police had stationed a motorcycle cop at the intersection to block traffic. Carr initially drove north through the intersection before making a U-turn, at which point video shows he attempted to run over the police officer stationed there.
The officer jumped out of the way before drawing his gun and firing into the stolen vehicle. Video showed at least 15 shots fired by the officer as Carr backed the van up and over the officer’s motorcycle parked in the middle of the intersection. The stolen van eventually came to a rest and officers deployed a canine unit to retrieve the suspect from the vehicle.
Carr was transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery for gunshot-related injuries and canine-related injuries. He is expected to recover from his injuries.
YCPD Lt. Jim Runyen said the department will be filing multiple charges related to Monday’s events with the Sutter County District Attorney for prosecution.
Runyen said the motorcycle officer who was involved in the incident only sustained minor injuries. The 10-plus year veteran of the department has since been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation of the shooting.
Carr is expected to be booked into Sutter County Jail once released from the hospital.