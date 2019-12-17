The aisles of Walmart got a little more crowded Tuesday night, as cops and kids swarmed the store for the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department “Shop with a cop.” event.
Forty-five kids from across Yuba County browsed for gifts at the Linda Walmart, as part of the second annual event. Yuba County Sheriff’s officers, personnel and staff accompanied students as they spent their $100 dollars on items around the store.
Once the event began, it wasn’t long before the toy department became crowded with shopping carts, as kids looked for their favorite toys.
“I’m trying to get an L.O.L doll,” said Zoey Bond, 8, accompanied by Community Services Officer Kaitlyn Morton. The pair had already picked out two sweaters for Bond, when they found the elusive glass cabinet, containing the egg-shaped surprise dolls. Participants were selected from nomination letters, and had to meet the criteria for having financial need, maintaining good grades and being enrolled in a Yuba County school.
Jeff Warren and Cheryl Jager brought their granddaughter, Annabella Morris, 7, from Oregon House to the event. Jager nominated Morris, and said she’s glad her granddaughter can spend time with a law enforcement officer.
As the participants wandered the aisles with their uniformed shopping companions, they filled their carts with items like a “Cry Babies” doll, light-up scooter and bean bag chair.
While some kids searched for toys they wanted, others opted to share some of their shopping funds with family and friends.
Greyson Lowe, 10, Marysville, had a cart full of gifts for his four sisters, like a candle, blanket, L.O.L doll and a canvas.
“I had to force him to get a little something for himself,” said Sheriff’s Deputy Nathan Lybarger, who was shopping with Lowe. “I love this...it’s their time, you’re building a relationship.”
Deputy Sheriff Jarod Kump and Ten-year-old Brodey Stidman from Linda both said they enjoyed getting the chance to shop together. Stidman picked out headphones for himself, as well as a shiny yellow and orange soccer ball, which he said he wanted to share with his classmates.
“I might share them (soccer ball) with my school,” Stidman said. “We don’t have a lot at school.”
After selecting their gifts, participants were bussed by Yuba-Sutter transit to the sheriff’s department for a spaghetti dinner. While at dinner, the kids’ gifts were wrapped by members of the department, and then participants were bussed back to Walmart to reunite with their families.
Event coordinator Rosa Leon with the Yuba County Sheriff’s department said the event was even more successful than last year, with 45 kids participating, up from 33 the previous year.
“I think it’s going to keep growing every year,” Leon said.
Event sponsors include Walmart, Marysville Kiwanis Club, Olivehurst Moose Lodge, Yuba County Superior Court’s Social Committee, Deputy Sheriff’s Association, Management Association and the Hanson Family (YCSO Volunteers).