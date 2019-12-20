Theft happens year-round ... but maybe it seems worse during the holidays.
On Dec. 7, Anzella Webb, 49, Vernell Uribe, 22, Tykerra Byrd, 23, and Chanel Woods, 24, all from Sacramento, were arrested for allegedly robbing the American Eagle store at the Yuba-Sutter Mall. They’re accused of taking about $1,600 worth of merchandise.
The women were arrested later that day at 9:46 p.m. in the area of Highways 99 and 20 – they were booked into Sutter County Jail on charges that included conspiracy to commit a crime, grand theft, and burglary. Bail was set at $15,000 for all the suspects, all of whom are no longer in custody
Yuba City Police Department Lt. Jim Runyen said shoplifting is not a crime reserved for the holiday season, but one that takes place throughout the year.
“It never really stops,” Runyen said.
What is more uncommon is to have groups of people carrying out crimes like the one at the mall.
Runyen said he wouldn’t call group shoplifting crimes rare, but the single shoplifter is more common.
“They’re usually targeting bigger ticket items,” said Runyen of group shoplifters. “And usually they kind of have an MO, they’re thinking it through.”
He said property crimes in general are all up and that retail stores are the usual targets for shoplifters. In Yuba City, Walmart is the most targeted store because it is the biggest, Runyen said.
The American Eagle store that was robbed declined to comment when contacted. Other stores such as Ross, Walmart, JCPenney and Aeropostale could not be reached for comment or declined to comment on how they deal with the threat of shoplifters.
Runyen said the stores typically hire more employees during the holidays due to the increase in foot traffic. With that increase, customers should be on the look out for people stealing from them more than items for sale, according to Runyen. He suggested keeping an eye on personal belongings like purses or bags when in a crowded store and to not leave a shopping cart unattended.
While most stores have surveillance cameras installed, Runyen said he wasn’t sure whether that serves as a deterrent to potential criminals.
“You’d like to think it does,” Runyen said.
Yuba County Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello said part of the reason these types of crimes are up is that the consequences are less than they used to be.
In the past, theft of $400 or more could be charged as a felony. Now that is up to $950, Sorbello said. In addition, a more serious criminal background with prior convictions is necessary for shoplifters to be charged with felonies.
Runyen said while people get booked for shoplifting and may spend a night in jail, typically they are given a citation, a court date and released.
Shoppers can assist store employees and law enforcement by being on the look out for people stuffing items into their pants, shirts or cutting tags off items.
“If you see something tell someone at the store,” Runyen said.