With the final weekend of shopping before Christmas, downtowns Marysville and Yuba City were buzzing Friday with last-minute shopping fanatics who still love the idea of browsing at the stores, rather than online at a computer.
“I like seeing the people, hearing the music (because) it’s Christmas,” Yuba City resident Elaine Woods said. “I don’t like online.”
Woods, 69, who has been in the area for about 10 years, was browsing Oro Jewelry and Loan store on Plumas Street seeking that last-minute gift.
“Christmas is my favorite time of the year,” Woods said. “I like to touch and see things before I make a choice.”
Woods said it’s harder, online, to get the full experience of the holiday season.
“Once that’s taken away there’s no Christmas,” she said.
Online retailers like Amazon, Google and Walmart have tried taking away the glamour of on-the-street shopping by simply offering so many deals for many months at a time that people are beginning to stay home and click a mouse.
But the downtown shops are trying to bring themselves back to the forefront of the shopping experience and take back their customer base.
VIP Pets manager Michelle Kwok said her store is offering same-day delivery service for anything in the store to try and combat the convenience of a website like Amazon.
“We’re faster and the prices are great with online deliveries,” Kwok said.
There are also other incentives that VIP Pets is beginning to offer. Kwok said the store has frequent buyer and rewards programs that folks wouldn’t necessarily know about unless they walked into the store that day.
VIP Pets, one of the three stores selected for the pilot downtown turnaround program earlier this year, is also offering a do-it-yourself dog wash for boots on the ground customers.
Gayle Heffley, an associate pastor at Hope Point Nazarene Church, said shopping on the street is more about the social connection.
“I feel like it’s more about establishing a connection with other people,” Heffley said. “Shop owners, employees, other shoppers.”
On Friday, Heffley said she was at Bath and Body Works at the mall and noticed someone having a “bad day,” and needed some extra help.
“How are you going to do that if you’re not out there?” Heffley said. “(Plus) I am a visual shopper, I’m not just checking off a list.”
Heffley said overall she’s pleased with the visual look of the three stores involved in the downtown turnaround program and holiday popup idea.
She said over time it will reap the benefits financially.
Ruth Soto, one of the engineers behind creating the three-weekend holiday pop-up store in downtown Marysville, said business has been good throughout the Christmas season and she’s hoping for one last hurrah this coming weekend at 324 D Street. There are multiple vendors located in the business, including D &L Woodworking, a vendor selling lip balm and jewelry and other products.
The key, Soto said, is offering unique items to bring people out and away from the online phenomenon.
“As a D Street merchant the key to surviving is promoting what we have to offer,” Soto said.
Linda Schnicht, part of the D&L Woodworking team, said their product’s uniqueness has paid off this season.
“It’s something different than at Walmart or Target,” Schnicht said. “We’ve got handmade goods.”
Heather Geiser, another vendor in the pop-up store, said she’s added a philanthropic cause to help bring people out.
Geiser said about 50 percent of her profits go toward helping buy more bulletproof vests for dogs in first responder positions.
As a former paramedic, Geiser said she feels a kinship to every first responder and wants to get them the protective equipment necessary to successfully perform the roles that they do daily.
There’s another long-time business in Marysville that relies heavily on daily foot traffic all year long.
Union Lumber Company has been around for 167 years and provides a product that cannot be purchased online in the state of California.
Ammunition sales require a background check, so people need to come in and have that “face-to-face” contact to purchase ammo, Union president Harry Cheim said.
Cheim said while it has been a good season overall, ammo sales last year spiked before the background check was implemented by the state.
He said Union sells a variety of other products which keep people coming in all year.
“We have lawn and gardening in the spring,” Cheim said.
Mike DeWitt, a Yuba City resident, said although he’s beginning to get into online shopping, he still prefers that store experience.
As a duck hunter he appreciates browsing the gear at Union and finds the store return policy much less complex.
“You can bring it back, he doesn’t ask for a receipt, no problems,” DeWitt said.