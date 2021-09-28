Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is bringing the glitz and glamour of Hollywood to the Yuba-Sutter area with an inaugural short film festival on Saturday.
“The ‘Look at Us, Yuba-Sutter’ short film festival will feature 26 short films, all 13 minutes or less, created by 15 different local filmmakers,” a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture said. “The only rules for submissions were that the films had to have been made in
Yuba and/or Sutter counties, be no longer than 13 minutes and be family friendly.”
The film festival will include three categories – student, ages 7th through 12th grades, amatuer and professional – as well as several genres including animation, documentary/mockumentary, scripted/fictional and music video.
Professionals from the film industry, including Gary Martinez, Kathryn Howell and London Donson, will act as judges and film submissions will be judged based on engaging and interesting stories, camera technique, understandable audio, thoughtful lighting and editing transitions and use of music to create mood.
“The judges have received the films and scoring matrix and are hard at work choosing their favorite films,” a release said.
According to the release, Martinez has been a member of the Actors’ Equity Association for more than 40 years in addition to being a member of the Screen Actors Guild. He has also worked with several theater companies including American Players Theatre, the Guthrie Theater, various Shakespeare festivals, the Capital Stage Company and the Sacramento Theater Company and has continued Ph.D. studies at Michigan State University.
Howell is an American actress known for a wide variety of character roles in film and television, appearing in “Criminal Minds,” “The Zodiac,” “Cry in the Wild: The Taking of Peggy Ann,” “James and the Giant Peach,” “The Assassination of Richard Nixon,” “Chrystal,” “Tales from the Crypt” and “Good Luck.”
“A lifelong actor, Kathryn has also worked extensively on stage, holds a BFA in theatre from UNC-Chapel Hill and did advanced study at American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco,” the release said. “Kathryn is a long-time member of SAG-AFTRA.”
Donson, a Sacramento native who now resides in Montana, graduated with honors from Sacramento State University with a degree in rhetoric in 2019.
“A lover of storytelling and equity, his research focused on television and critical race theory,” the release said. “He has written papers analyzing television shows including ‘The 100’ and ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.’”
He also is the of co-founder of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s “Reel Book Society,” which meets regularly to discuss films and the books on which they are based.
Martinez and Howell will also be attending the inaugural film festival in person.
During the festival, audience members will also be able to vote for the People’s Choice Award selection.
According to the release, the cinematic arts have become more and more accessible for everyone over the years as the technology has become readily available to anyone who wants to tell a story using this artistic medium so festival organizers thought that the short film format seemed like an ideal way to create a program to provide a prompt for local amateur, professional and student filmmakers to demonstrate their cinematic visions and then be recognized at a public event.
“The idea was to focus on our community and channel the collective creativity of our residents,” the release said.
The festival will also help to feed interest in the development of a Yuba- Sutter Film Commission which is now in progress under the guidance of the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, according to the release.
“When we first announced this project back in May, we were concerned that we might not receive enough entries to create much of a program,” said David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “Seems like we didn’t need to worry because we received entries from a wide variety of filmmakers and now have almost two and a half hours of high-quality short films to share with the community,”
The festival will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, on Saturday, starting at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at www.yubasutterarts.org. Refreshments will also be available for purchase.
A COVID-19 policy will be in full effect at the event and attendees are asked to wear a mask and provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the festival.
For more information, call 742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.