As schools throughout California struggle with staffing shortages, the consequences of the shortages of bus drivers in the Yuba-Sutter area affect parents and district employees the most.
Geri Garrick, mother of a seventh-grade student at Foothill Intermediate School, in the past relied on the school bus transportation system to take her daughter to school as she and her husband were not able to do so because of their full-time jobs. A week before the start of school, Garrick received a notification from the school district that there were shortages in staff bus employees and therefore routes were bound to change.
Garrick lives about 15 miles away from the school. With no possibility of a walking option, Garrick hired a young woman to drive her daughter to and from school for an estimated cost of $800 every week. Within two weeks of hiring the woman, the worker tested positive for COVID-19 and has not been able to resume her job of driving Garrick’s daughter to school.
“I was very desperate as my own school year was about to start,” said Garrick.
Garrick, a Butte County teacher, had requested to start her day at 9 a.m. instead of her usual 8 a.m. start time so she could drive her daughter to school. To help her with picking up her daughter, Garrick’s father, who is immunocompromised, drives from Yuba City to Marysville to pick up his granddaughter on Wednesdays.
Garrick has voiced her frustrations during district school board meetings but has not received any follow-ups or response about her public comments other than a phone call from the transportation department notifying her it might take two to six months before they can offer more school routes.
“That’s unacceptable,” said Garrick. “I can’t compromise my work for that long.”
Marysville Joint Unified School District bus drivers start at an hourly rate of $18-$19. In pre-COVID years, MJUSD offered an average of 49 routes per school year, said Greg Taylor, director of transportation for Marysville Joint Unified School District. This year, MJUSD transportation offers 40 routes due to the number of drivers. The routes have been adjusted to include as many students as possible, said Taylor.
“MJUSD’s Transportation Department provides bus service for students across the county, which encompasses a large geographic area,” said Taylor. “For example, one of our routes, from Strawberry Valley to Arboga, is about 50 miles each way.”
MJUSD currently has 45 bus drivers within the transportation department, with five on standby prepared to fill in for employees who are out with COVID-19 related absences, which has occurred a few times this year.
“As we hire and train drivers, our goal is to resume routes we have been unable to provide thus far during the 2021-22 school year,” said Taylor. “Training typically takes between four to six months and involves classroom hours, exams, background screening, and on-the-road training, among other requirements.”
Although the training is provided by school districts, the four to six months of training are not paid and are considered voluntary time, said Sonia Lasyone, director of transportation for Yuba City Unified School District. The shortages among bus drivers have affected other staff as well, said Lasyone. As an example, bus mechanics -- who also have a certification in bus driving -- will work their eight hours as a mechanic and stay two extra hours or more to help drive school buses due to the need.
“About half the stops have been suspended due to the shortage in bus drivers,” said Lasyone.
Before starting the 2020-21 school year, Lasyone relied on 13 general education buses. This year, there are five along with the usage of vans that would normally have been for athletics. Some of the vans are used to pick up students living in the rural areas.
All bus drivers within the California School Employees Association are advocating for a higher salary, said Lasyone. The starting salary for bus drivers within the Yuba City Unified School District is $18.19 and ranges to $22.11. The supervisors and training department have actively recruited bus driver candidates. The candidates have just completed half of the mandatory training, said Lasyone. According to Taylor, approximately 20 percent of those who attend the classes end up finishing training.
Other states in the U.S., like Massachusetts, have gone to the extent of calling the national guard to alleviate bus driver shortages in schools, as reported by NPR. As many as 250 guards were called upon by Gov. Charlie Baker and 90 were being trained immediately as the desperation for employees in schools continues throughout the country.
MJUSD and YCUSD starting salaries are higher than other districts like Sacramento City Unified School District whose hourly rates start at $17.12 and range up to $20.49, but are lower than those in the surrounding areas of Live Oak Unified School District whose starting salaries begin at $19.89 an hour. Pleasant Valley School District, located about 27 miles away, starts its hourly salary wages at $19.32 for bus drivers.
“The pay of bus drivers is not palatable, not competitive,” said Garrick. “I plan to attend another school board meeting and ask for the item to be agendized so I can ask for comments from the board.”
Nurse shortages
Staff shortages do not just end with substitutes, teachers and bus drivers, but nurses are needed too. On Sept. 16, the Yuba City Unified School District board passed a resolution to approve a standard contract between Maxim Healthcare Staffing Services, Inc. and the district to provide a school nurse.
“School districts across the state have struggled to fill specific staffing needs and the current health crisis has exacerbated this issue, but the idea of using contract agencies is not new for school districts,” said Michael Reed, assistant superintendent of human resources for Yuba City Unified School District. “Currently, we are experiencing the need to work with these agencies to find nurses and special education teachers as well. Maxim Healthcare Staffing Services is simply one example of an agency we reach out to when the needs arise.”
The contract of the nurse provided by Maxim Healthcare Staffing Services, Inc. will be effective until June 2022 and will earn an hourly rate between $75-$95. The district maintains up to seven nurses throughout the district to address healthcare needs, said Reed.