Shots were fired near the intersection of Falling Rock Court and Stephen Way, Yuba City, Wednesday afternoon, according to Yuba City Police Department Lt. Sam Escheman.
The incident took place around 4 p.m.
As of late Wednesday, Escheman said nobody was hit and the suspect had not been identified.
He said there were conflicting reports about whether the shooter was in a vehicle when they shot or on foot.
“They are just at the beginning of trying to get a straight answer,” Escheman said.
The incident remains under investigation.