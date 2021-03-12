Wet weather is expected to return, with widespread valley rain and mountain snow in the forecast for Sunday afternoon into Monday.
Heaviest precipitation is expected early morning Monday.
The northern Sierra is expected to see snow levels start around 5,500 feet, dropping to around 2,000 feet on Monday. The upper foothills could see some wet snow, with small hail possible in heavier showers, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento.
Potential impacts include mountain travel delays and chain controls, as well as slick roads from rain.