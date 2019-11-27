There is a chance of showers, small hail and wind gusts in Yuba-Sutter – described as “pop-up” type showers by the National Weather Service in Sacramento, meaning it could be raining in one area and be clear in another.
Sierra Littlefield with the NWS said the conditions are expected to taper off and clear up by tonight. Friday is going to be a break day in terms of precipitation with only a 20 percent chance of rain with possible sprinkles. In its wake, the storm is leaving behind chilly temperatures in the area with the two counties expected to experience temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s Friday morning.
Littlefield said the NWS is tracking a system currently off the Gulf of Alaska that is expected to make its way to Northern California sometime Saturday. She said the system will be slightly warmer than the one earlier in the week. The warmer temperatures mean snow levels may be above mountain pass levels.
Instead, lower elevations are expected to see more rain than snow. Littlefield said it’s still too far out to give specifics about the weekend storm but she encouraged people to travel back home on Sunday instead of Saturday if possible.
“It’s trending that the brunt of the storm is going to be in the Saturday time frame,” Littlefield said.
Some Yuba-Sutter residents felt the impact of the winter storm on Tuesday night as there were 24 outages across the two counties, according to Paul Moreno with Pacific Gas and Electric Co.
Moreno said some outages were as small as impacting individual homes but the largest outage impacted 2,514 customers in parts of Queen Avenue, Brundy Court, Plumas Street, Grant Way and Live Oak Boulevard in Yuba City. Those residents lost power at 6:04 p.m. due to a downed power line caused by a tree branch falling on it. By 7:38 p.m. Tuesday, 2,391 customers had been restored, according to Moreno. Moreno said trees at lower elevations that are experiencing snowy conditions are more susceptible to falling because they are not exposed to cold temperatures as often as trees at higher elevations.
As of Wednesday morning, 123 people from the large outage were still without power. Other outages took place across Yuba-Sutter, including areas of Live Oak, Olivehurst and Dobbins. Moreno said a total of around 220 customers were still without power as of late Wednesday morning. He said PGE crews would be working throughout Wednesday to restore those people’s power. PGE is anticipating fewer outages on Thursday and Friday with increased outages possible over the weekend when the next winter storm hits the area. Moreno did say the outages that do happen would not be on the same scale as those experienced on Tuesday night.