Marysville resident Gerry Kirk knows what it means to be a first responder. His son is a police officer in Texas and his son-in-law is a California Highway Patrol Officer in Sacramento.
On the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, where so many first responders and other Americans lost their lives, Kirk stood near the corner of 10th and E Street, Marysville with a group of people waving American flags, blue line flags and holding signs of support.
“I came here to show my support for our first responders,” Kirk said.
As cars passed the small group, people honked their horns in support. American flags were placed on the nearby 10th Street Bridge in remembrance of 9/11.
Kirk recalled watching “Good Morning America” the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, and seeing the breaking news coverage of the attacks.
“It was just a terrible, terrible feeling,” Kirk said. “... They went in and didn’t come out a lot of them.”
Mike Christensen, of Browns Valley, said the smoke from area wildfires had been getting to him today but he still decided to come out and wave a flag with the others in support of first responders.
“I always appreciate knowing they’re there,” Christensen said. “When things are tough they’re not afraid to go in and have the guts to do what has to be done.”
Lucy Baird-Clark sat in a lawn chair holding up a sign made by her sister-in-law that thanked first responders and held an American flag. She said she was there to commemorate 9/11.
“It’s a day we should never forget,” Baird-Clark said. “Ever.”