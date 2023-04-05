Some streets in Yuba City will be closed Sunday as Shri Guru Ravidass Temple is scheduled to hold a parade in honor of the birth of Shri Guru Ravidass, Vaisakhi, and the Easter holiday, according to officials with Yuba City.
Everyone in the community is invited to attend and enjoy the event. A parade will begin at about noon and follow a 1-mile route beginning at the temple, located at 1480 Hayne Ave. in Yuba City. Organizers said the parade is anticipated to end at about 4 p.m.
“Event parking is located at the vacant lot located at the southwest corner of Franklin Road and Walton Avenue and the front parking lot of Andros Karperos Middle School located on Walton Avenue at Camino De Flores,” officials said. “The streets along the parade route will be posted for no parking between the hours of 12 PM – 4 PM on Sunday, April 9th.”
There will be street closures as a result of the event. Drivers in the area should expect congestion, as well.
“The area primarily affected is Franklin Road from Walton Avenue to Littlejohn Road and Walton Avenue from Franklin Road to Camino De Flores,” officials said.
The following area roads will be closed:
– Littlejohn Road from Hayne Avenue to Countryside Drive: one lane open with flaggers to direct traffic
Officials said residents in the areas affected by the expected street closures will not be allowed vehicular access during the parade. Emergency vehicles will have access at all times.