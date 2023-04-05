Some streets in Yuba City will be closed Sunday as Shri Guru Ravidass Temple is scheduled to hold a parade in honor of the birth of Shri Guru Ravidass, Vaisakhi, and the Easter holiday, according to officials with Yuba City.

Everyone in the community is invited to attend and enjoy the event. A parade will begin at about noon and follow a 1-mile route beginning at the temple, located at 1480 Hayne Ave. in Yuba City. Organizers said the parade is anticipated to end at about 4 p.m.

