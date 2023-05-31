A mandatory evacuation order placed near Browns Valley and Smartsville was lifted Wednesday morning following a fire which burned near Sicard Flat Road and Frontier Trail near Highway 20. 

The fire broke out at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Winds had picked up that afternoon and pushed the flames along the hilly terrain of dry grass and heavy brush, Yuba County Office of Emergency Services Manager Oscar Marin said in an email. 

Tags

Recommended for you