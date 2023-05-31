A mandatory evacuation order placed near Browns Valley and Smartsville was lifted Wednesday morning following a fire which burned near Sicard Flat Road and Frontier Trail near Highway 20.
The fire broke out at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Winds had picked up that afternoon and pushed the flames along the hilly terrain of dry grass and heavy brush, Yuba County Office of Emergency Services Manager Oscar Marin said in an email.
At least two helicopters and two air tankers were dispatched to the fire, emergency services officials said.
An evacuation warning was issued around 3 p.m. Tuesday for Zone YUB-E065, which includes much of Sicard Flat Road. Soon after at 3:15 p.m., the warning became a mandatory evacuation order as the growing threat from the fire became clear, Marin said.
During this time, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Posse facility on Marysville Road in Browns Valley was opened to receive any large animals or livestock displaced by the fire. Yuba County Health and Human Services also arrived at the Sycamore Ranch campground near Browns Valley to assist displaced residents and provide overnight accommodation.
By 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the mandatory evacuation order reverted back to a warning status for most of Zone YUB-E065, Marin said.
The fire reportedly grew to 13 acres, but its forward progression stopped by around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency services officials said on social media.
The Sicard Fire is one of the first wildfires reported in the greater Sacramento region in 2023 to trigger an evacuation advisory. Emergency services officials said that this blaze appeared to be seen throughout Northern California as "the beginning of wildfire season."
By Wednesday morning, Yuba County officials announced on social media that the remaining evacuation order had been lifted, but warned residents that officials were still inspecting the blaze site.
“This is not an invitation to 'check out' the area. There are still emergency workers up there in the burn area. So please, give them space to do their jobs,” officials said on social media.
According to Cal Fire’s incident report website, the Sicard Fire was 70% contained as of 10:22 a.m. on Wednesday. No structures have been reportedly lost.
Of those evacuated, only two families requested hotel vouchers for the night and returned to their homes after the order was lifted Wednesday morning, Marin said. Crews were completing a mop-up at the fire site as of press time on Wednesday.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Cal Fire said.