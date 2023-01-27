Few may realize that Yuba City has its very own vineyard nestled at the foot of the Sutter Buttes mountain range off Nuestro Road. In fact, Sicilia Vineyards, pronounced “Saychelia,” is the only vineyard and wine tasting room located within city limits.
“I think there is a general lack of awareness that this is a good wine growing area,” said David Smith, resident psychiatrist and owner of Sicilia Vineyards. “You just have to pick your varietals right. I’ve had other farmers stop by and ask me what I’m growing and most have been quite surprised to learn it was grapes.”
While the area is well known for its agricultural roots, only a handful of wineries and vineyards exist within the Yuba-Sutter region. Ironically, the term “Yuba” itself may have been derived from the Spanish word “Uva” or “Uba,” which means grape, named by the 18th century Spanish and Mexican scouting expeditioners who spotted wild grapes growing along the Yuba River.
Sicilia now adds its own splash of diversity here where residents can unwind and enjoy a home-grown beverage in a unique tranquil setting.
“Because we don’t make the wine here on site, we’re not technically considered a winery,” explained Smith. “But we are partnered with Brooks Note Winery in Petaluma who processes and purchases some of our grapes.”
During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Smith spent a good deal of time touring and relaxing at various wineries throughout California. In 2004, he and his partner, Sandie Adams, purchased their current property in Yuba City, which was completely barren at the time. Smith said he was almost immediately inspired to plant a vineyard there, unbeknownst to him that the property had once been used in part to develop the Thompson Seedless grape decades before. A year later, the couple took a trip to Italy, which they described as life changing, sealing their motivation to cultivate their own piece of European grandeur.
After completing several vinicultural courses at UC Davis, and networking with other local growers, Smith and Adams were ready to embark on their new adventure. Their property now houses seven acres of vines backed by a clear view of the Sutter Buttes mountain range. In 2018, they added a chicly decorated wine tasting room which leads out into a European garden complete with statues and a fountain. One of the most popular features of the property is an outdoor fireplace roofed by a tunnel of draped vines inspired by some of the fancier wine cave entryways in Napa.
True to its name, Sicilia focuses on growing Italian grapes and producing Italian wine varietals such as Teroldego, Coda di Volpe, Fiano, Negroamaro, and Greco, which are all considered rare in American markets. Part of its mission is to utilize local environmental factors, such as temperature, rainfall, soil type, and wind, to develop lesser known varieties that expand and intrigue the palettes of wine enthusiasts across the area. The dry and hot conditions from this past fall, for example, helped produce sweeter grapes, which were ideal for creating a dessert wine called Barbera.
“You can grow any grape anywhere, but it’s not going to have the classic characteristics of that grape if you don’t grow it in the right climate and the right soil,” added Smith.
Sicilia’s wines have won several local awards, including the 2022 Top Vintner White award from the Taste of Yuba-Sutter. The vines are currently sitting bare until the next growing season, however wine tasting opportunities will be available on the first and third weekends of the month starting in February. Wine tastings cost $10 per person and typically include several flight selections and complimentary hors d’oeuvres.
“The Italians believe strongly that you have to eat with your wine,” said Smith. “And, aside from helping process the alcohol, food always changes and accentuates the flavors.”
Those interested in becoming more immersed in wine culture may opt to join Sicilia’s exclusive wine club. Becoming a club member is free and includes benefits such as 20% off wines and tastings, 50% off wine during a member’s birthday month, and invitations to member-only events. There is also a special cabin in Truckee that Smith and Adams only rent out to members at a very competitive rate.
The owners recently joined a program called Harvest Hosts, which allows RV camping members to spend a night onsite for nothing more than a wine tasting.
Aside from visiting the vineyard itself, or ordering from its website, people can purchase Sicilia’s wines at New Earth Market or try it at the City Club restaurant, both located in Yuba City.
To learn more about Sicilia Vineyards, visit siciliavineyards.com or call 530-701-3795. Sicilia Vineyards is located at 3981 Nuestro Rd. in Yuba City.