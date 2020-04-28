While events like birthday parties and trips to the playzeum are currently on pause, a local children’s educational entertainer is hosting weekly virtual concerts to bring laughter, music and education to local kids.
Joe Moye, known as SideShow Joe, hosts Facebook Live concerts on Wednesdays starting at 5:30 p.m. and Fridays starting at 9:30 a.m. The concerts are posted on his Facebook page, SideShow Joe, and are also posted on the First 5 Yuba County Children and Families Commission Facebook page.
With the current closures of children’s spaces like the Playzeum, Moye said one of his clients reached out with the idea to post videos on Facebook Live.
“I’m just trying to have some levity,” Moye said. “Because there’s so many people who are angry right now.”
The Facebook Live shows feature topical songs that teach lessons like the importance of handwashing or the importance of covering your sneezes in a song called “It’s Not Easy To Be A Sneeze.”
Moye said that while he usually doesn’t advocate for lots of screen time for young kids, he wants the shows to be a tool to help parents during the stay-at-home order.
“Right now there are a lot of parents who are home every day, all day with the kids,” Moye said. “And so for them to have access for somebody like me who’s used to the kids and used to how they are, it’s helpful.”
A Yuba City resident, Moye started Sideshow Joe in 2019, singing and playing instruments to weave educational lessons into fun stories, songs and engagement for preschool-aged kids. The character was a natural transition for the former preschool teacher, who started his career in education volunteering at his son’s preschool.
“I found out I have a knack for communicating with four-year-olds,” Moye said. “They remind me of when the world was squeaky-clean.”
He said that parents of young kids are having to fill dual roles as teachers and parents right now, which can be difficult with preschool-aged children who are inquisitive but can also get into mischief.
“My best advice is pay attention to what they’re doing, what is catching their interest and follow it up with stuff like that,” Moye said. “If they get bored that’s usually when you start having trouble.”
Moye said today’s show will include a visit from his puppet character “Little Joe,” his song “Matter of Cat,” and an interactive vowel song. He asked parents who have been watching the live concerts to send him their kids’ names so he can incorporate them into the vowel song, “Willaby Wallaby.”
Today’s concert starts at 5:30 p.m. on the SideShow Joe and the First 5 Yuba County Children and Families Commission Facebook pages.