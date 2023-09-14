Curbs, gutters and sidewalks are widely thought to be city or county property. However, for business and residential properties, sidewalk repair is the responsibility of property owners under several municipal codes throughout California, including Marysville.
Helen and Loran Perkins, a married couple living in Marysville, recently took the liberty of repairing the sidewalk in front of their home after learning that it’s their responsibility as homeowners.
California, like numerous states, has provisions that allow municipalities to place repair obligations for damaged sidewalks on adjacent property owners.
According to California Streets and Highways Code, property owners of buildings that face public streets are responsible for maintaining the sidewalk directly in front of their property. This is to ensure that raised or cracked sidewalks don’t endanger pedestrians. The property owner can also bear civil liability for a defective sidewalk that causes personal injury to an individual.
Marysville municipal code 11.12.010 reflects this rule, stating that property owners within the corporate limits of the city are responsible for maintaining the curbs, gutters, sidewalks, curb cuts and driveway approaches adjacent to their property. These structures must remain in good condition to ensure the safety of people and property passing by and maintain public right-of-way.
Although repairs are a property owner’s responsibility, they cannot remove or block a sidewalk under California penal code. Once a pedestrian facility is constructed, it becomes part of a city or county’s public right-of-way and cannot be removed, blocked or changed.
The sidewalk in front of the Perkins’ home became cracked and raised as a result of impeding roots from nearby trees. According to Helen Perkins, she and her husband were unaware that they would be responsible for repairs until they approached the Marysville Public Works Department to see if the city would fix the sidewalk.
“I had an appointment with Public Works to discuss fixing the sidewalk and we walked through the property. That’s when I was informed of this (municipal) code,” Helen Perkins said.
She met with Public Works Director Vincenzo Corrazza in July, and after going to bid for different contractors, the Perkins’ were able to fix the sidewalk on Sept. 6.
Perkins said that she and her husband paid out of pocket for the repairs. According to Yuba County’s sidewalk repair guidelines, costs will vary depending on the size and needed material for the repair. Some insurance companies may reimburse property owners for all or part of the repair costs.
Yuba County may also notify a property owner of a complaint regarding the sidewalks, curbs or gutters. If a property owner has received a repair notice and cannot or will not fix it, the county may undertake repairs at the owner’s expense. If left unpaid, these costs will become a lien against the property.
“With cracks in the sidewalk or lifting trees, that puts property owners at a liability,” Perkins said. “I just want other people to know that sidewalks are their responsibility. I’m glad I got this done.”