Many people are relieved to see COVID-19 restrictions disappearing, but there is one pandemic-related change that may be sticking around – outdoor dining.
Yuba City Mayor Marc Boomgaarden said the city plans to continue to allow outdoor dining and have begun the process of officially amending the rules, regulations and conditions that will allow outdoor dining to continue at many area restaurants.
“We are actually updating an existing ordinance to permit this,” said Boomgaarden. “The idea of bringing this amended ordinance forward was the significant amount of support and interest in continuing this opportunity for our businesses to operate outdoors.”
Marysville’s Vice Mayor Bruce Buttacavoli said Marysville officials are planning to remove the temporary ordinance and put a permanent ordinance in place that would allow outdoor dining to continue with guidelines on that side of the river as well.
“Our original temporary plan was not set up with main guidelines due to an emergency approach,” said Buttacavoli. “We now see the benefits not only to the business but a way to enhance the city.”
Both cities allowed outdoor dining during the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to help local restaurants during those unprecedented times when they were limited or not allowed to seat guests indoors.
“We were able to allow this at the time in conjunction with the city’s Emergency Declaration,” said Boomgaarden. “If we didn’t amend the ordinance, outdoor dining would no longer have been permitted when we rescinded the Declaration of Emergency.”
According to Boomgaarden, Yuba City officials intend to end the Emergency Declaration at their next city council meeting on July 20.
Both officials said they have heard from many restaurant owners and operators that the outdoor dining option is a continued benefit to them.
“The new amended ordinance will also permit other types of similar businesses including but not limited to restaurants, coffee shops, bars, ice cream, lounges, or similar uses, as determined by the city’s Development Services Director, to operate outdoors,” said Boomgaarden. “We have both heard and observed significant support for continuing this going forward from both the public and restaurant operators.”
Heather Thompson, owner of The Brick Coffee House Cafe in Marysville, said she had the idea to expand seating in front of the cafe for awhile now, and while she did not envision a pandemic and the resulting regulation changes, she is excited about the possibility to enhance not only her business but the downtown area as a whole.
“I think when you are driving by and you can see these little patios it looks inviting from the street and makes people want to stop in and see what is going on,” said Thompson.
According to Thompson, when and if the city of Marysville officially approves a permanent outdoor dining ordinance, she plans to install a wooden patio in the space currently occupied by the outdoor dining section in front of The Brick, complete with patio tables and bistro lights. Boomgarden said the new ordinance permitting outdoor dining was approved unanimously by the Yuba City City Council at its July 6 meeting.
“It will likely become approved and final at our next meeting on July 20,” said Boomgaarden. “There is an application process that will need to be completed through the city’s Development Services Department.”
Buttacavoli said Marysville officials should have a draft ordinance come to council sometime in August or September.