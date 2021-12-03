On Thursday, Sierra Central Credit Union collected 19 pints of blood through its quarterly blood drive held at its headquarters at 1351 Harter Parkway in Yuba City.
To date, the credit union said it has collected more than 186 pints of blood since March 2020.
The blood drive is done through Vitalant, a nonprofit that collects blood from volunteer donors and provides blood and blood products and services across the U.S.
Sierra Central said it will begin sign ups for its next blood drive in about a month. The blood drives are open to not only employees of the credit union but the public as well. Information about these events are posted on the company’s Facebook page.
For more information about Vitalant or to schedule an appointment, visit donors.vitalant.org.