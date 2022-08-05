Sierra Central Credit Union recently awarded 20 college students with $1,000 scholarships, including some from Yuba County.
Area students who received a $1,000 scholarship include Aidan Averett of Marysville, who attends Yuba College; AnnMarie Fox of Dobbins, who attends UC Davis; and Jaclyn Zucco of Marysville, who attends UCLA.
“Our youth are our future, and Sierra Central knows the importance of giving back to further their education,” Sierra Central Credit Union CEO Ron Sweeney said in a statement. “Our team was incredibly impressed this year with the caliber of applicants, who not only demonstrate exceptional aptitude but are engaged in a wide variety of co-curricular activities and community service. We are honored to support them in their collegiate endeavors.”
The recipients of this year’s scholarships were honored on May 25 during Sierra Central’s annual meeting at Peach Tree Golf Course and Country Club.
Sierra Central said scholarship applications are accepted annually from Jan. 1 to April 1. To apply, you must be a Sierra Central Credit Union member and a high school senior or current college student. Past winners, still attending college, also can apply. More information can be found at sierracentral.com/youth/scholarships.
“Sierra Central donates over $100,000 annually to local worthy nonprofits in the areas we serve. We are local, support local and know the importance of giving back to our members,” Jamie Keith, vice president of marketing and public relations, said in a statement. “Our annual scholarship program is just one of those avenues of service that allows us to connect our core values – education, youth, military and health – to help local members for educational funding.”