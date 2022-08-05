Sierra Central Credit Union scholarship

A selection of Sierra Central Credit Union scholarship winners accepted their checks on May 25 at Peach Tree Golf Course and Country Club.

 Courtesy of Sierra Central Credit Union

Sierra Central Credit Union recently awarded 20 college students with $1,000 scholarships, including some from Yuba County.

Area students who received a $1,000 scholarship include Aidan Averett of Marysville, who attends Yuba College; AnnMarie Fox of Dobbins, who attends UC Davis; and Jaclyn Zucco of Marysville, who attends UCLA.

