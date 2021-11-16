Yuba City-based Sierra Central Credit Union announced on Monday that longtime CEO John Cassidy will be retiring on Jan. 15, 2022.
Appointed in 2000, Cassidy oversaw Sierra Central Credit Union as it transitioned into what it is today.
Cassidy, in a news release from the credit union, said becoming CEO was a “remarkable opportunity to lead a team of outstanding employees who grew assets, members and employees from 17 to 20 main-street branches, which serve Northern California.”
According to the release, Sierra Central Credit Union has assets of $1.4 billion and since 2000 has funded more than $4 billion in loans for credit union members.
Cassidy’s goal when appointed CEO was to establish the Sierra Central brand as the premier local banking institution of choice throughout Northern California.
“I am extremely proud that Sierra Central has become a dynamic presence in the North State, as well as a highly respected corporate citizen,” Cassidy said in the release.
During Cassidy’s tenure, the credit union has expanded the image of the company, including an 11-year production of the Sierra Central Sports Roundtable, the first regional studio sports talk show on what is now called NBC Sports Bay, according to the release. The credit union also has dedicated millions of dollars in funds to local causes and Cassidy helped to create “THE EVENT,” a music festival annual fundraiser which featured country music star Tyler Rich.
Due to Sierra Central Credit Union’s growth, the construction of its two-story headquarter building in Yuba City was completed in 2015.
Along with his time as CEO, Cassidy has served as the Honorary Commander for Beale Air Force Base, was chairman of the California Credit Union League (CCUL), was chair of the annual Children’s Miracle Network Wine Auction and chair of the CCUL Political
Action Committee, according to the release.
“It has been an honor to work with our Congressional Representatives, Senators and State Assembly members over the years to enhance the financial services options available to credit union members and consumers,” Cassidy said in the release.
Cassidy, who is set to turn 62 this month, plans to continue to work on charitable causes and regional economic development efforts.
“I started working as an eight-year-old delivering newspapers in San Francisco, so I am ready to finally slow down a bit to spend quality time with our two grandchildren, travel with my wife and work on my golf game as well as my fly-fishing skills,” Cassidy said in the release.
The Sierra Central Credit Union Board of Directors chose Sierra Central President president Ron Sweeney to replace Cassidy as CEO.
Sweeney, who previously worked for Travis Credit Union and the National Credit Union
Administration before coming to Sierra Central in 1999, took over the role of president and Chief Operating Officer for the credit union in 2006.
“I am grateful to our Board and John for giving me this opportunity,” Sweeney said in the release. “John and I have built a successful organization and I plan to carry on with our winning traditions and culture. I was blessed to have worked for John these past 20 years. He is a great boss and leader who is an extraordinary advocate for Sierra Central and its members. John brought tremendous energy and passion to the credit union and is the force behind its success.”