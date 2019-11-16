John Cassidy, CEO of Sierra Central Credit Union in Yuba City, was recognized by California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues with a Distinguished Service Award for his involvement in the industry and for his philanthropic work.
The award was presented at the trade association’s annual meeting last month. He was honored for the work he’s done within the credit union industry and for his involvement in community outreach efforts following devastating wildfires that have occurred across the region over the past few years.
Following wildfires in 2017 and 2018, Cassidy and his credit union staff helped raise money to assist those impacted by the fires. Following the Camp Fire, he partnered with another foundation to form the Camp Fire Relief Fund, which raised more than $271,000 that was given to the North Valley Community Foundation to help with rebuilding efforts.
Cassidy also oversees “The Event” concert at Peach Tree, which is every August and raises funds for community charities.
“On behalf of the more than 200 employees of Sierra Central and our Board of Directors, I am most proud of the positive impact the credit union has had over the past 20 years, on improving the quality of life for individuals and families throughout our region of Northern California,” Cassidy said.